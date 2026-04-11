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Michael Harris News: Away on paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Atlanta placed Harris on the paternity list Saturday.

Harris will be allowed to miss up to three games while he spends time with his expanding family. Eli White will likely pick up a few starts in center field while Harris is gone, and Luke Williams will come up from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the open roster spot.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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