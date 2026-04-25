Michael Harris News: Back in action Saturday
Harris (quadriceps) is batting fifth and serving as the DH in Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Harris left Thursday's contest against Washington due to left quad tightness and was scratched from Friday's series opener against the Phillies after originally being penciled into the lineup. However, there never seemed to be a concern that the outfielder was dealing with a serious issue, and Harris even doubled as a pinch hitter Friday. Atlanta seems to still be taking a cautious approach by having Harris DH instead of take his usual spot in center field, but all signs point to the 25-year-old being good to go moving forward.
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