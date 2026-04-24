Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Harris (quadriceps) will start in center field and bat fifth in Friday's game versus the Phillies.

Harris had to be lifted from Thursday's contest against the Nationals due to left quad tightness, but he checked out fine and will not have to miss a game. The five spot in the lineup is the highest this season for Harris, who is slashing .447/.488/.895 with five home runs over his last 11 games.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Strategy: When Is the Right Time to Trade a Player?
Author Image
Mark Strotman
2 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago