Michael Harris News: Back in starting nine
Harris (quad) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and bat fifth Saturday against the Rockies.
Harris missed two consecutive starts due to left quad soreness, but after smacking a pinch-hit two-run homer during Friday's win, he'll receive the green light to rejoin the starting lineup. The 25-year-old is off to a brilliant start this year, slashing .324/.358/.569 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 12 runs and a pair of steals through 31 games.
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