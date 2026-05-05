Michael Harris News: Back in starting nine
Harris (quad) will start in left field and bat fourth against the Mariners on Tuesday.
A quad injury kept Harris out of the lineup for each of Atlanta's last two games, though he was able to appear as a pinch hitter Monday. Now back starting in the outfield, he'll aim to continue a hot start that's seen him slash .318/.351/.551 with seven homers, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored through 33 games.
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