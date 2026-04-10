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Michael Harris News: Belts first homer since Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Harris went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Atlanta's 11-5 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Harris put the exclamation point on Atlanta's six-run sixth inning by taking Matt Festa deep to right-center field for a two-run homer. It was Harris' third multi-hit game of the season and his first home run since Opening Day against the Royals on March 27. He has gone 12-for-51 (.235) with seven RBI and one steal to open the 2026 regular season.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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