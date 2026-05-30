Michael Harris News: Drives in three in Friday's win
Harris went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
He was caught stealing for the first time this season, but it was otherwise another productive effort from Harris. The center fielder has three multi-hit performances in the last four games and six in the last 10, boosting his slash line on the season to .308/.333/.535 with 13 homers, three steals, 27 runs and 36 RBI in 55 contests.
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