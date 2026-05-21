Michael Harris News: Eighth career multi-homer game
Harris went 2-for-5 with a two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win over Miami.
Harris recorded the eighth multi-homer game of his career Thursday and his second of the season already. After turning in a career-low .677 OPS across 611 regular-season at-bats in 2025, the center fielder is enjoying a resurgent campaign in 2026. Harris is batting a strong .298 with 11 long balls, five doubles, 29 RBI and three stolen bases over 168 at-bats.
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