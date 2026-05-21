Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris News: Eighth career multi-homer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 8:01pm

Harris went 2-for-5 with a two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win over Miami.

Harris recorded the eighth multi-homer game of his career Thursday and his second of the season already. After turning in a career-low .677 OPS across 611 regular-season at-bats in 2025, the center fielder is enjoying a resurgent campaign in 2026. Harris is batting a strong .298 with 11 long balls, five doubles, 29 RBI and three stolen bases over 168 at-bats.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago