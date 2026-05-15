Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris News: Extends hit streak to seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win against Boston.

Harris extended Atlanta's lead to 2-0 in the fourth after smacking a solo homer off Connelly Early. It was Harris' first home run since May 1 against the Rockies and seventh of the season. The long ball also extended his hit streak to seven games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with two RBI and four runs scored.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago