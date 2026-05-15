Michael Harris News: Extends hit streak to seven games
Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win against Boston.
Harris extended Atlanta's lead to 2-0 in the fourth after smacking a solo homer off Connelly Early. It was Harris' first home run since May 1 against the Rockies and seventh of the season. The long ball also extended his hit streak to seven games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with two RBI and four runs scored.
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