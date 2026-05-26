Michael Harris News: Four hits, homer in win Tuesday

Harris went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer, one double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

After a 2-for-12 weekend against the Nationals, Harris' bat heated right back up in the series opener against Boston, as he logged his second four-hit game of the month. In 33 games since April 19, Harris is 39-for-118 (.331) at the plate with nine homers, 24 RBI and 18 runs scored. For the season, the 25-year-old is slashing .304/.332/.533 with 12 homers, 32 RBI, 25 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 7:37 BB:K across 193 trips to the dish. He's in the 93rd percentile or better in xBA (.298), xSLG (.560), average exit velocity (93.3 mph), barrel rate (16.1 percent) and hard-hit rate (55.6 percent), suggesting Harris' results are real.