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Michael Harris News: Four hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Harris went 4-for-4 in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Harris had gone 0-for-9 with two strikeouts over three games during Atlanta's series in Seattle earlier in the week after returning from a quadriceps injury . This was his first multi-hit effort since April 25 versus the Phillies. The outfielder's recent cooldown was somewhat expected, but he's still hitting .319 with an .878 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 14 runs scored, four doubles and two stolen bases over 36 contests. Harris' starting spot in center field is secure as long as he doesn't aggravate the quad or sustain another injury.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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