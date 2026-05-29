Michael Harris News: Goes yard again in rout
Harris went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
The center fielder took Jovani Moran deep in the seventh inning, boosting Atlanta's lead to 8-2 in an eventual 10-2 rout. Harris has been flexing his muscles to close out May, homering five times in the last nine games while slashing .350/.366/.750 over that span with one steal, nine runs and nine RBI.
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