Michael Harris News: Goes yard again in rout

Harris went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The center fielder took Jovani Moran deep in the seventh inning, boosting Atlanta's lead to 8-2 in an eventual 10-2 rout. Harris has been flexing his muscles to close out May, homering five times in the last nine games while slashing .350/.366/.750 over that span with one steal, nine runs and nine RBI.