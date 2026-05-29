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Michael Harris News: Goes yard again in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Harris went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The center fielder took Jovani Moran deep in the seventh inning, boosting Atlanta's lead to 8-2 in an eventual 10-2 rout. Harris has been flexing his muscles to close out May, homering five times in the last nine games while slashing .350/.366/.750 over that span with one steal, nine runs and nine RBI.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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