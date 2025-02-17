Michael Harris News: Healthy, confident heading into '25

Harris said Sunday that he feels healthy heading into spring training after a productive offseason, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "I feel like I prepared perfectly this offseason," Harris said. "Now, I just have to do whatever I can to make sure I stay healthy."

When asked by Bowman about whether a 30-steal, 30-homer season would be attainable in 2025, Harris wouldn't go as far to make any predictions about his statistical production, but the 23-year-old possesses the skill set to achieve the feat if his health cooperates. Harris has been slowed a bit by injuries in both of the past two seasons, with a lower back strain forcing a stint on the injured list in 2023 and a left hamstring strain sending him to the 60-day IL last summer. Over a 162-game pace in 2024, Harris produced 24 home runs and 14 steals, but his passivity on the basepaths in August and September may have been in part due to him avoiding a potential aggravation of the hamstring injury. With a clean bill of health entering the spring, Harris could be poised to increase his involvement as a base stealer in 2025 and make a serious challenge for a 30-30 campaign, and at the very least, his first 20-20 season. He finished one home run shy of the benchmark in 2022 and two home runs shy in 2023.