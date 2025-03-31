Michael Harris News: Hits leadoff in Monday's loss

Harris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Atlanta was being shut out until Harris slugged a 424-foot solo homer in the eighth inning off Tanner Scott. The outfielder finished with half of his team's four hits, including Atlanta's only extra-base knock. The performance was a much-needed boost for Harris, as he came into Monday having gone just 1-for-15 with a 0:5 BB:K over his first four games. His fantasy value also looks to be on the upswing in others ways as well -- after batting sixth in the first four games of the season, Harris hit leadoff Monday in Atlanta's first game without Jurickson Profar (suspension), a spot he'll likely continue to occupy against right-handers until Ronald Acuna (knee) is back.