Michael Harris News: Idle for series finale
Harris is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Though he was in the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 win while lefty Tarik Skubal started for Detroit, Harris will move to the bench for Thursday's series finale while the Tigers send another southpaw (Framber Valdez) to the hill. Eli White will step in for Harris in center field and will bat ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 264 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 246 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 237 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More