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Michael Harris News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Harris is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Though he was in the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 win while lefty Tarik Skubal started for Detroit, Harris will move to the bench for Thursday's series finale while the Tigers send another southpaw (Framber Valdez) to the hill. Eli White will step in for Harris in center field and will bat ninth.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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