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Michael Harris News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Harris appears to have moved past the tight left quadriceps tightness that kept him on the bench Thursday and Friday, but Atlanta will rest him for Sunday's day game while Colorado sends southpaw Kyle Freeland to the bump. Mauricio Dubon will draw the start in center field in place of Harris.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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