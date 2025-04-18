Michael Harris News: Plates two, swipes bag in win

Harris went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Harris delivered the game-tying hit, a two-run single, during Atlanta's eighth-inning rally. The outfielder had gone 0-for-15 across the previous four games, racking up six strikeouts and just one walk in that span. For the season, he's at a .197/.224/.310 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI, six runs scored, three steals on four attempts and two doubles over 19 contests. Given the struggles of Atlanta's other outfielders, Harris is in no danger of losing playing time yet.