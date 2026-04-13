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Michael Harris News: Returns from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Atlanta activated Harris from the paternity leave list Monday.

Harris was away for the last two games of the weekend series against the Guardians, but he's back as Atlanta kicks off a home series versus the Marlins on Monday. The 25-year-old has collected a .235/.264/.373 batting line with two home runs and one stolen base in his first 53 trips to the dish this season.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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