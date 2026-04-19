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Michael Harris News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Harris went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

This was Harris' second three-hit effort over the last three days. He's also logged four multi-hit performances over his last seven games, a span that includes three of his four homers on the year. The outfielder is batting .290 with an .816 OPS, two stolen bases, nine RBI and nine runs scored over 20 contests. Harris still regularly hits at the bottom of the order, but that's not as much of a problem with Atlanta's offense humming along from top to bottom early in 2026.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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