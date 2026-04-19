Michael Harris News: Stays hot in win
Harris went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.
This was Harris' second three-hit effort over the last three days. He's also logged four multi-hit performances over his last seven games, a span that includes three of his four homers on the year. The outfielder is batting .290 with an .816 OPS, two stolen bases, nine RBI and nine runs scored over 20 contests. Harris still regularly hits at the bottom of the order, but that's not as much of a problem with Atlanta's offense humming along from top to bottom early in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 182 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Harris See More