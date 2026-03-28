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Michael Harris News: Swats first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Harris went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Batting ninth to begin the season, the center fielder launched the third of three Atlanta homers off Cole Ragans in the big win. Harris is coming off his first career 20-20 campaign, but the 25-year-old is still searching for some consistency in the majors -- he slashed .210/.234/.317 in the first half of 2025, but .299/.315/.530 in the second half. If Harris can avoid any prolonged slumps this year, he has the talent to take his production to another level.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
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