Michael Harris News: Taking seat Tuesday
Harris is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Harris started the first 11 games of the season but will get his first day off Tuesday. He began the campaign with a homer Opening Day and a three-hit showing in the second game, but he's batting just .143 (5-for-35) across the past nine contests. Eli White is receiving the start in center field Tuesday for Atlanta.
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