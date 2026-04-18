Michael Harris News: Three hits including homer in rout
Harris went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Phillies.
The center fielder capped a strong performance by taking Orion Kerkering deep in the eighth inning. It was Harris' third homer of the season, and over four games since returning from paternity leave he's collected five hits, boosting his slash line to .258/.290/.409 with two steals, seven runs and eight RBI.
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