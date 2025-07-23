Michael Harris News: Two more hits Tuesday

Harris went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Both hits were singles, but it still continues an encouraging stretch for Harris that has seen him hit safely in seven of the last eight games while batting .300 (9-for-30) with two doubles and a homer. The 24-year-old has had a miserable start to the season at the plate, with his .559 OPS representing a huge drop from the .722 OPS he posted in 2024 as well as being the worst mark in the majors this year, but per David O'Brien of The Athletic, Harris has been working on mechanical changes with his swing that might finally be paying dividends.