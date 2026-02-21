Michael Helman headshot

Michael Helman Injury: Scratched with minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Helman was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game due to a groin/hip injury, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Helman's injury isn't considered serious, as his removal from the starting lineup was precautionary. Specifics regarding the injury are uncertain, but it's an issue in his groin or hip area. The 29-year-old appeared in 38 games last season with the Rangers, slashing .232/.290/.455 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 110 plate appearances.

Michael Helman
Texas Rangers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Helman
