Michael Helman Injury: Sidelined at Triple-A

Triple-A Memphis placed Helman on its 7-day injured list April 22 due to an unspecified injury.

The 28-year-old utility player slashed .204/.283/.278 over 60 plate appearances with Memphis to begin the season before being shut down with the injury. Helman occupies a spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster but didn't appear to be especially close to getting a look in the big leagues even before getting hurt.