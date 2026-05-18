Michael Helman headshot

Michael Helman News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 3:47pm

The Rangers recalled Helman from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Helman has spent all of this season with Round Rock, where he's slashed just .198/.291/.344 in 37 tilts. The 29-year-old had some nice moments with the Rangers last season and could net some starts versus left-handers.

Michael Helman
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Helman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Helman See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
194 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
214 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
240 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
240 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
247 days ago