Michael Helman News: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

The Pirates designated Helman for assignment Friday.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Nick Solak, whose contract was selected by the Pirates from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. Helman was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Wednesday after being DFA'd by the Cardinals. He is slashing .185/.260/.292 with one steal, one home run and five RBI across 73 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.