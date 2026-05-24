Michael Helman News: Enters for injured teammate
Helman entered Saturday's game in the fourth inning after Josh Jung (shoulder) was removed and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double in a 5-2 loss to the Angels.
Texas manager Skip Schumaker adjusted to the injury by moving shortstop Ezequiel Duran to third base and having Helman defend short. Depending on how Jung's shoulder responds, Helman could find himself somewhere in the starting lineup of Sunday's series finale. Since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Helman has gone 2-for-8 over four games.
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