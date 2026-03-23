Michael Helman News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

Helman was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Helman flashed some promise during spring training, slashing .233/.242/.575 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored in 14 games, but he's slated to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A following Monday's transaction. He hit .232 with five homers, 20 RBI, four stolen bases and 18 runs scored over 38 appearances a season ago for Texas, so he figures to be a candidate for a promotion later in the year.