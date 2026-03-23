Michael Helman headshot

Michael Helman News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Helman was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Helman flashed some promise during spring training, slashing .233/.242/.575 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored in 14 games, but he's slated to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A following Monday's transaction. He hit .232 with five homers, 20 RBI, four stolen bases and 18 runs scored over 38 appearances a season ago for Texas, so he figures to be a candidate for a promotion later in the year.

Michael Helman
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Helman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Helman See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
138 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
158 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
184 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
184 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
191 days ago