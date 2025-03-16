Fantasy Baseball
Michael Helman News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 2:16pm

Helman was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Helman was not having a great spring training in his 18 at-bats before he was optioned. His slash line was .111/.240/.167 with just one hit for extra-bases. The 28-year-old spent 2024 with the Twins organization in Triple-A, and it likes he will do the same with the Cardinals in 2025.

Michael Helman
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
