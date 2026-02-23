Michael Helman headshot

Michael Helman News: Returns to action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Helman (groin/hip) started in left field and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout Sunday in the Rangers' 9-5 win over the Rockies in Cactus League play.

Helman had been scheduled to make his second start of the spring Saturday against the Cubs, but he was scratched from the lineup due to injury. The groin/hip issue was evidently a minor concern, given that the Rangers felt comfortable reinserting him into the lineup a day later. Helman will be competing for a utility job with the Rangers throughout the spring and could be deployed in the short side of a platoon if he ends up making Texas' Opening Day roster.

Michael Helman
Texas Rangers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Helman
