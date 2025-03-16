Fantasy Baseball
Michael Helman

Michael Helman News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 12:51pm

The Cardinals optioned Helman to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Helman went just 2-for-18 at the dish during Grapefruit League play, which likely eliminated any chance he had at breaking camp with the big club. The 28-year-old infielder reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024 as a member of the Twins, appearing in nine games for Minnesota last September.

