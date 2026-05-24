Michael Helman News: Starts at shortstop

Helman batted ninth and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

The Rangers are coping with three infield injuries, which provides an opportunity for Helman, who filled in for shortstop Corey Seager (back, IL). Ezequiel Duran had been defending shortstop, but he was moved to third base with Josh Jung (shoulder) unavailable. Second baseman Josh Smith (lower body/wrist/illness) is also sidelined, and Justin Foscue has been the primary fill-in there. Helman has experience at all three positions.