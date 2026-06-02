Michael Kelly News: Sent back down
The Athletics optioned Kelly to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Kelly made one appearance during his most recent stint in the majors and was bludgeoned for six runs while recording only two outs in that outing. He'll try to get back on track at Las Vegas.
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