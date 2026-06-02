Michael Kelly headshot

Michael Kelly News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Athletics optioned Kelly to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Kelly made one appearance during his most recent stint in the majors and was bludgeoned for six runs while recording only two outs in that outing. He'll try to get back on track at Las Vegas.

Michael Kelly
Sacramento Athletics
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