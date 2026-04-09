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Michael Kelly News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Athletics optioned Kelly to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Kelly has allowed three runs with a 4:4 K:BB in his first 4.1 innings this season. He'll look to get reset at Las Vegas and earn another chance later this summer.

Michael Kelly
Sacramento Athletics
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