Michael Kelly News: Sent down to minors
The Athletics optioned Kelly to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Kelly has allowed three runs with a 4:4 K:BB in his first 4.1 innings this season. He'll look to get reset at Las Vegas and earn another chance later this summer.
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