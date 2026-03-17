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Michael Kelly News: Works scoreless frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kelly allowed a hit and a walk across a scoreless inning in Monday's Cactus League win over the Angels. He struck out one.

Kelly entered in the eighth inning and allowed the first two batters to reach but worked out of the jam without surrendering a run. The right-hander has made six Cactus League appearances, allowing three runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings. Coming off a 2025 season in which he posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 39.2 innings, Kelly projects to make the 2026 Opening Day roster and could factor into high-leverage opportunities in an Athletics bullpen expected to operate with a closer-by-committee approach.

Michael Kelly
Sacramento Athletics
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