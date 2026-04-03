Michael King headshot

Michael King News: Allows four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

King (0-1) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

King was charged with runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, exiting with two outs in the sixth before an inherited runner came around to score. Despite the final line, he threw 58 of 81 pitches for strikes and walked just one batter after issuing four free passes in his March 27 debut. The 30-year-old owns an 11:5 K:BB across 10.2 innings this season after missing most of the 2025 campaign due to injury and lines up for a road matchup against the Pirates next week.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
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