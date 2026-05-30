Michael King News: Falters late in loss
King (4-4) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings.
King allowed just one run through six innings before failing to record an out and being charged with four more (three earned) in the seventh. The 31-year-old has now surrendered four earned runs in each of his last two outings while suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season. He still owns a solid 3.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB across 68 innings and will look to get back on track in a home matchup against the Mets next weekend.
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