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Michael King News: Grinds for third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

King (3-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing a hit and four walks over five scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

King battled inconsistent control and needed 105 pitches to complete five innings but held the opposition scoreless en route to his third win of the campaign. The right-hander has won each of his past three starts and is off to an encouraging start in 2026, posting a 2.28 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 27.2 innings (five starts). His next start is slated for the weekend on the road against the Diamondbacks.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
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