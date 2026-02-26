Michael King News: Impressive in first spring outing
King allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 2.2 innings in a Cactus League start versus the Angels on Wednesday.
King dealt with multiple injuries last year and made only 15 regular-season starts, but he appears healthy this spring. The right-hander breezed through the first two innings of his Cactus League debut Wednesday, retiring the first six batters he faced before serving up a Christian Moore solo homer in the third. Overall, King was sharp, throwing 26 of his 37 pitches for strikes and inducing seven whiffs. If King can stay healthy, he'll slot in near the top of San Diego's rotation in 2026.
