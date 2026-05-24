Michael King News: Ineffective in third loss
King (4-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.
King wasn't at his sharpest, surrendering a leadoff homer to Carlos Cortes and never settling into a rhythm before losing the zone and being lifted in the fourth inning. Sunday's shaky outing came on the heels of a dominant three-start stretch in which King posted a 0.96 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 18.2 innings. Overall, the right-hander owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 63:28 K:BB through 62 innings (11 starts) and will look to get back in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals.
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