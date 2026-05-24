Michael King headshot

Michael King News: Ineffective in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

King (4-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

King wasn't at his sharpest, surrendering a leadoff homer to Carlos Cortes and never settling into a rhythm before losing the zone and being lifted in the fourth inning. Sunday's shaky outing came on the heels of a dominant three-start stretch in which King posted a 0.96 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 18.2 innings. Overall, the right-hander owns a 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 63:28 K:BB through 62 innings (11 starts) and will look to get back in the win column next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael King See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael King See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 13
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago