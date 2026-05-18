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Michael King News: Masterful in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

King (4-2) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out nine.

King was in complete control, freezing Dodger hitters and permitting primarily soft contact when they did manage to connect. It marked a season high in innings for the right-hander, who also recorded a season-best nine punchouts. After an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, King has been healthy and stellar in 2026, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB across 58.1 innings (10 starts). He'll look to keep rolling next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Athletics.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
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