Michael King News: Masterful in fourth win
King (4-2) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out nine.
King was in complete control, freezing Dodger hitters and permitting primarily soft contact when they did manage to connect. It marked a season high in innings for the right-hander, who also recorded a season-best nine punchouts. After an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, King has been healthy and stellar in 2026, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB across 58.1 innings (10 starts). He'll look to keep rolling next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Athletics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael King See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 135 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Thursday, May 711 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 711 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael King See More