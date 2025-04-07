Michael King News: Notches second victory

King (2-0) earned the win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

King wasn't at his sharpest -- he pitched only one 1-2-3 frame and yielded a season-high eight hits -- but he did just enough to emerge with the victory. The right-hander got 12 whiffs on his 101 pitches but managed a season-low two punchouts. Two of King's three starts this season have come against the A's, and he's been less than impressive in both games, allowing a combined six runs over 8.1 frames while recording a meager 5:6 K:BB. However, King was dominant with 11 punchouts over five scoreless frames against Cleveland in his other start. He's next scheduled to take the mound at home versus Colorado.