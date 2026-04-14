Michael King News: Notches victory with quality start

King (2-1) earned the win over Seattle on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

The only run King allowed came in the second inning. He didn't give up any extra-base hits and was able to overcome some mild wildness, as he threw a first-pitch strike to only 11 of the 25 batters he faced and notched just 49 strikes among his 85 total pitches. King has recorded a quality start and victory in each of his past two appearances, lowering his season ERA to 2.78 in the process. He's tentatively scheduled to next take the mound on the road against the Angels.