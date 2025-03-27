Michael King News: Rough start vs. Atlanta
King didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.
It was a shaky season debut for King, who needed 76 pitches to record just eight outs. He was ultimately forced out of the game in the third inning after giving up a two-run homer to Ozzie Albies. King will look to bounce back in his second outing, currently scheduled for next week against Cleveland. The 29-year-old right-hander was impressive last season, going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 201 strikeouts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now