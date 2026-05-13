Michael King News: Settles for no-decision Wednesday
King took a no-decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing one run on six hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
The 30-year-old right-hander kept the Milwaukee bats off balance throughout the evening, inducing a whopping 11 groundouts Wednesday. King also worked at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer for the seventh time already this year, having now pitched at least five innings in all nine of his starts on the year. King sports an excellent 2.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB over 51.1 frames, but he's set for a daunting task this weekend against the division-rival Dodgers.
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