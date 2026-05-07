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Michael King News: Sharp in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

King allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Thursday.

King's lone mistake ended up over the fence when Alec Burleson took him deep in the fourth inning. Other than that, it was an excellent performance for King, who came away with his fourth quality start of the season despite failing to get the win. The right-hander has also limited an opponent to one run or less in four of his outings this season. He's at a 2.76 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB through 45.2 innings across eight starts. His 3.9 BB/9 is the highest of his career, while his 8.8 K/9 is his lowest since 2021, when he was still working as a reliever, but neither mark has been an issue yet. King's next start is projected to be on the road in Milwaukee.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
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