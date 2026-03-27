Michael King News: Steady in no-decision

King allowed one unearned run on one hit and four walks while striking out six over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Friday.

King pitched fairly well despite throwing a modest 46 of 82 pitches for strikes in his season debut. The 30-year-old had some trouble with free passes, which is a carryover from spring training, when he walked seven batters over 17.2 innings while pitching to a 10.19 ERA. His control was fine last year with a 3.2 BB/9 over 73.1 innings across 15 regular-season starts, but he also had a 9.3 K/9 that was his worst since his 2021 campaign as a swingman with the Yankees. King battled shoulder and knee injuries late in 2025, but he looks healthy to start 2026. He is projected to make his second start of the campaign on the road in Boston.