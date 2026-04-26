Michael King News: Strong showing in no-decision

King did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out eight.

King was mostly excellent, striking out a season-high eight batters while maintaining strong command, with the only damage coming on solo homers by Jose Fernandez and Ildemaro Vargas in the fifth and sixth innings. A bullpen collapse prevented King from earning his fourth win of the season, but it was another strong outing for the right-hander, who owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 34:15 K:BB across 33.2 innings (six starts). His next start is projected for Saturday against the White Sox.