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Michael King News: Stumbles late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

King (3-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

King opened with five scoreless frames but faltered late, allowing two runs in the sixth and then two more in the seventh without recording an out. The 30-year-old struggled with command, throwing just 52 of 92 pitches for strikes, and he's now issued at least three walks in four of seven outings to open the season. He'll still carry a strong 2.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB across 39.2 innings into a home matchup against the Cardinals next week.

Michael King
San Diego Padres
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